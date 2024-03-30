At Casa para Abuelos, Friday of joy, love and empowerment

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0 )

Many say that they cannot walk, but when the activity calls for them they have fun and even dance, says Clara María Martínez Matienzo, a teacher at the Chair for the Elderly who carries out numerous actions during the school year at the Casa for Grandparents on Río Street, in the city of Matanzas.

In the building that often serves as a reference, very close to the Julio Pino Machado Primary School, every Friday the teacher from the provincial University arrives to offer, in an entertaining and participatory way, useful knowledge for all ages.

Always in class we have a moment to talk about history, we rescue the future of the so-called Athens of Cuba, the locality, and we receive a group of cooperators who participate in the exchange; but we also talked about their experiences, explained Martínez Matienzo.

Many times they make donations of magazines, of valuable articles that we deliver to the Union of Historians of Cuba since they may be of interest for posterity and research, but, in addition, we ask them to bring photos and share their memories, she added.

The teacher highlighted the teaching about the Family Code, because it addresses such important topics as violence, roles, and in these sessions they learn about their rights, and how within the diverse families that exist in the country, which are formed Sometimes on the basis of affection, they can decide, contribute and contribute.

We also tell them that the knowledge they acquire should be passed on to their children, their grandchildren; We guide them on the institutions to which they should go if they are mistreated or violated, such as the Prosecutor’s Office, Courts, and the Provincial Directorate of Justice, she added.

With the participation of social workers, we direct solutions to conflicts that sometimes arise within the family itself, as was the case of a colleague, whose daughter stole her checkbook and appropriated her money; and with the intervention of the pertinent factors the situation was corrected, she exemplified.

I think that in the public policies implemented by our nation we cannot forget the elderly, we are an aging country and all institutions must have differentiated attention, a more active approach to that age group, reflected the Master of Science in Higher Education .

Seeing Cubans with accumulated experience sitting in a circle, sharing memories, playing dominoes or enjoying local artistic talent, is common at the Casa para Abuelos on Río Street, where the Chair of the Elderly gets Deisi to talk about his 58-year marriage , or Rosilda tells her memories as a literacy teacher

I feel satisfied and honored to belong to the Chair of the Elderly –emphasizes Professor Clara María-, they are my friends, they are special to me, and every Friday we try to give them joy, love and empower them. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon