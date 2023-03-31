Feliz 2023

Agroindustrial Fair of Technical and Professional Education is held

Redacción TV Yumurí 5 horas ago English Deja un comentarios 64 Vistas

Delegations from 11 Matanzas municipalities, except Cárdenas and Ciénaga de Zapata, participate in the Agroindustrial Fair for Technical and Professional Education, based at the Julio Padrón Armenteros Mixed Center, in the town of Banagüises, in Colón.

The objective is to reaffirm and verify the abilities of the students in specialties such as agronomy, veterinary zootechnics, forestry, agricultural mechanization, technology in the manufacture of sugar and sugar machinery.

The meeting is also aimed at vocational training, and for this reason members of Circles of Interest such as Piñarte and traditional peasant women, the Institute of Veterinary Medicine and the Cuban Association of Agricultural and Forestry Technicians (ACTAF) participate.

As the event has a competitive nature, the students with the best scores will represent Matanzas in the national event, to be held in the province of Santiago de Cuba. (ALH)

Casterman Medina de Leon

 
Post Views: 72

Etiquetas

Acerca Redacción TV Yumurí

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

TV Yumurí en Telegram
Desarrollado en WordPress | Diseñado por TV Yumurí
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved