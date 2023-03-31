Agroindustrial Fair of Technical and Professional Education is held

Delegations from 11 Matanzas municipalities, except Cárdenas and Ciénaga de Zapata, participate in the Agroindustrial Fair for Technical and Professional Education, based at the Julio Padrón Armenteros Mixed Center, in the town of Banagüises, in Colón.

The objective is to reaffirm and verify the abilities of the students in specialties such as agronomy, veterinary zootechnics, forestry, agricultural mechanization, technology in the manufacture of sugar and sugar machinery.

The meeting is also aimed at vocational training, and for this reason members of Circles of Interest such as Piñarte and traditional peasant women, the Institute of Veterinary Medicine and the Cuban Association of Agricultural and Forestry Technicians (ACTAF) participate.

As the event has a competitive nature, the students with the best scores will represent Matanzas in the national event, to be held in the province of Santiago de Cuba. (ALH)

Casterman Medina de Leon