They address communication aspects in the Cuban Aviation system

At the Juan Gualberto Gómez airport in Matanzas, specialists in the field, officials from the Ministry of Transportation, university professors and members of the Cuban Association of Social Communicators debated design, advertising, marketing and propaganda in accordance with institutional management.

The Third Cuban Aviation Communication Workshop served these purposes, due to the importance of air terminals, the gateway to a country. Hence, raising the quality of services through successful communication management is part of the immediate intentions in the sector.

In a conference, the president of the Cuban Civil Aviation Corporation, Joel Beltrán Archer Santos, explained the particularities of the strategy to follow in order to raise marketing standards and customer acceptance.

The manager also explained that significant investments are being made in air hubs, while they have perceived a greater presence of foreign airlines than expected in 2023. For this reason, communication is of vital importance for the tourism market. (ALH)

