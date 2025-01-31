Abril Publishing House offers new titles for the International Book Fair

Within the framework of the XXXIII edition of the Havana International Book Fair, the Abril Publishing House collective announced the presentation of several literary novelties and other more renowned texts from its catalog.

Among the works being promoted are Mijaín López: el gigante que estremeció el mundo; and Omara Durand: un viaje extraordinario, both in print and digital format.

They will have two platforms to commercialize digital products in the payment gateways Transfermóvil and Enzona.

They also offer, in collaboration with Radioarte, a collection of classic national children’s stories in audiobook version. The Golden Age titles are included, in commemoration of the 130th anniversary of the Apostle’s fall in battle.

The event is a celebration of the 45th anniversary of the foundation of the publishing house. They will present works from their catalog such as Mamá “cuentalotodo”, La Habana de Hemingway y otras historias, Un niño perfecto, Palabras que inspiran, Cosas que arden sobre el pasto; La biblioteca de Alexa; Nemo, el látigo y el cascabel.

Among the digital novelties are El peligro de las circunstancias, Los nuevos caballos del cochero azul, Entre espíritus y escombros, Poesías para crecer, El sapito que no quería ser feo, Monografía del país invitado de honor (Sudáfrica).

Together with the publishing house, the Italy-Cuba Study Center will offer children’s titles in Italian and Spanish.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

