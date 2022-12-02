The population from Matanzas named Colon welcomed the Provincial act by the Latin American Medicine day to recognize the internationalist collaborates and Medic institution of health.

In the vicinity of the campus of the columbine government recognized by their duty of the year to professionals featured as the municipal director of health from Colon.

Attended the appointment the provincial director of health Luis Wong Corrales together to authorities of the territory and representatives of polyclinics, hospital and institution of primary attention to the Matanzeros.

The international day of the Latin American Medicine and the Health Worker honors each December, 3 to the Cuban doctor Carlos Juan Finlay, who discovered the aedes aegypti as the agent of the yellow fever. (ALH)