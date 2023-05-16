XXXIV National Contest of Young Improvisers Awarded

It was the first five years of Casa Naborí, which has already been founded for 33 years, when its director, the inspired poet and cultural promoter Pablo Luis Álvarez, Wicho, dreamed of a new event, this time for young improvised artists.

Since then, a crowded representation of young talent who loves poetic improvisation, has attended the Francisco Pereira National Contest for Young Improvisers, Chanchito, every time, which is convened by the emblematic center of peasant traditions of the municipality of Limonar, to honor from its scene the tenth and the music from our fields.

Epidemics and complex economic situations did not diminish the commitment of the institution, the Municipal Directorate of Culture and the authorities of the territory to convene the XXXIV edition of the National Contest of Young Improvisers Francisco Pereira, Chanchito, held this weekend.

The First Prize of the contest went to the young poet Noel Sánchez from Matanzas, while the second and third places were reached in that order by the young Mayabequenses Yainiel Morales Pérez and Brianlis Hernández Clara, the latter also winner of the Popularity Award.

The event was attended by young creators under 35 years of age from various regions of the country. Summoned to the fraternal duel, the contestants faced each other in the search for the best poetic stanza, based on randomly chosen forced themes and footnotes.

The jury, made up of renowned creators and chaired by the prominent poet from Matanzas Orismay Hernández, validated the performance of each contestant based on the poetic images achieved and the satisfaction of the proposed exercises.

The XXXIV National Contest of Young Improvisers, ensures the vitality and continuity of the Cuban Point, as Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Nation and is reaffirmed among the events of the genre with the longest permanence in the country. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon