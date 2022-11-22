Welcomes Swamp of Zapata Photographic workshop of the nature

The Swamp of Zapata, population in the south extreme of Matanzas, welcomes since this November, 21 and until the coming 26 the II Photographic Workshop of the Nature with the participation of professionals and amateurs of all the country.

The great wetland and biosphere reserve of Cuba will receive to all professionals of the lens on this event that, organized by the company to the conservation of the Swamp of Zapata, the Zoo logic Cuban Society and the Cuban Club of photo nature looking for make aware about the care and conservation of the nature and the environment.

The workshop will include conferences, talks, theoretic lessons and taught practices by specialist recognized and Cuban photo nature.

The date purpose combine the learning with the hiking and the photographic, explain Henry Delgado Manzor on his Facebook profile, especially with visits to intricate places but with a great bio diversity of the quagmire geographic as the biologic Salinas of Brito station.

The II Photographic Workshop of the nature will allow to the participants travel to a natural environment of great ecologic value to express their emotions from their lens just like happened in the first Photographic workshop of the nature celebrated in the Lomas de Banao Ecological Reserve sheltered region by a excellent climate and the water of the rivers Banao and Higuanojo, surrounded by whimsical elevation, caves, water jumps and intramounted valleys, joined to its rich history, in full heart of the solid Guamuhaya. (AGB) (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon