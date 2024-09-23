University of Medical Sciences holds event for the 3rd edition of master’s degrees

The graduation ceremony of the third edition of the Master’s degrees in Medical Education Sciences and Diagnostic Media took place at the University of Medical Sciences within the framework of the 55th Anniversary of Higher Medical Education.

“The Matanzas University of Medical Sciences has made comprehensive progress in the training process for master’s degrees and its completion strengthens the quality of teaching in public health,” said José Ernesto Hernández Guerra, dean of the Dr. Juan Guiteras Gener Faculty of Medical Sciences in Matanzas. The ceremony was presided over by the rector of the University of Medical Sciences of Matanzas, Dr. Arístides Lázaro García Herrera, the dean of the Faculty “Dr. Juan Guiteras Gener in Matanzas”, Msc. Dr. José Ernesto Hernández Guerra, directors of the institution, members of the faculty and graduates.

This edition graduated 44 students according to the schedule established in the training program with representation from primary and secondary health care.

Hernández Guerra added that the main projections for the next stage of the 2024-2025 academic year are related to the incorporation of three new master’s and doctoral training programs into the institution, the latter at the end of the year.

Academic improvement in the health sector is an essential step towards offering the population the specialized medical care they need. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon