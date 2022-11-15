Mejor sin Bloqueo

Tribute in Matanzas by the fireman day

The Matanzeros celebrated the 326 anniversary of the Cuban Fireman day and the 24 of the Enrique Estrada Museum, of the Matanzas city, after the experience of one of the most bigger fire in the history of the country, initiated the last August, 5 in the super tank base in the industrial zone of the yumurine city, were several mans fell in the compliance of duty.

During the act, chaired by the comity central member of the party and first secretary in the province, Susely Morfa Gonzalez, the boss of the ministry of the interior, colonel lieutenant Anibal Oro Guerrero, it was recognized the group of fighters with a medal by the distinguished  service in the MININT, besides the diplomas of recognition to the commands of fireman OF Santa Marta, Super tanks, The agency of protection against fire and the Cuban  Firefighters Association.

The national leadership of the fireman body of Cuba send a letter of congratulation to the members of this prestigious institution to highlight their duty in the compliance of different missions linked to the extinctions of fire. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

 

