In the spa of Varadero, an impressive big house have a strong impact in the sightseeing that arrive to Cuba and follow the knowledge of curious elements or scenic very particular: Its name is Xanadu.

The tourism guide in the place remembered that Xanadú, Xanadu, Zanadu or Shangdu was the capital of summer of the Mongol empire of Kublai Kan, that occupied a great part of Asia; archaeologic found conclude the location of the city in the actual province of Inside Mongolia.

Also is the name of a emblematic movie of 1980 starring by the recently died Olivia-Newton-John (1948-2022) and Gene Kelly (1912-1996), full of color, music, dance, that stayed in the memory of many persons.

But in Cuba also exist a Xanadu very particular and associate to the golf game, built building in 1928 to the business magnate Franco-American Irenee du Pont (1876-1963), president in that moment of DuPont Company.

The business man chose as his temporal home one of the places more heavenly and wonderful of the Hicacos Peninsula, located in the north coast The rocks of San Bernardio.

Designed in 1927 by the architect Felix Cavarrocas and Evelio Govantes, the name its related with a poem that describe the construction of the wonderful palace belongs to the emperor Kublai Kan.

To the construction of the property, that stick out by its location in a excellent beach zone, they employed in their beautiful woods peace among them the mahogany, the ceder, the hiqui and the sabicu in combination with marbles precedents from Cuba, Spain and Italy.

Count that Du Pont commanded beautiful woods from the east province of Santiago de Cuba to the construction of the roof, the doors, the railings and the turned and solid columns. By that way, in the bathrooms employed Italian marbles in the balcony remembered the ship stern, as well as the dressing room of the beach mimics to a cabin.

Along of the rooms there are booksellers embedded on the walls, were there were large collections of English literature master piece.

Nestled on the rock mentioned, was the first building of stonework of Varadero with three floors, seven rooms, three terraces (one of them becomes in a bar), seven balconies, a dock, a golf campus of nine holes ( then it would be in 18) and a digging.

For others, its is in most important beach of Cuba, about 140 km to the east of the Havana, the capital of the country. Something curious lies in the Xanadu Manor not in a formal relation cleared with others Cuban construction.

Result more good a Varadero monument to the eclecticism, design with ideas that look likes brought of the Du Pont himself at his way of understanding the architecture from his American point of wive, but undoubtedly is a beauty. The initial cost was of 400 million, added up 200 thousand in furniture.

THE NEW MANOR EXISTENCE

Actually, the Xanadu Manor include the Hotel and the Club House of Varadero Golf Club. This hotel Boutique is a truly architectural wonderful, with awesome view of the sea and the golf campus from the seven balcony.

The emblematic and imposing Xanadu Manor or Dupont House, as also know, is a icon of Varadero, the most higher point of the touristic locality, very close to the beautiful beach The Americans.

According to declarations of the president of the Cardenas branch(closed town) of the National Union of Cuba Historians, Maria Teresa Clark, There exist an organ whose resonance box its extends from the basement to the higher of the Manor. Besides, its state that were built, and one belongs to the Family Du Pont.

The December, 12 of 1963 inaugurated in the Manor the restaurant Las Americas(curiously the same date wen the propriety died)

Actually the house is a one of the seven architectonic wonders of the west province of Matanzas, were its found the spa, and officiates as Club House of the Varadero Golf Club, unique golf campus professional that exist in Cuba.

The Xanadu Manor constitute a truly architectonic jewel, declared National Monument. The original Construction and the furniture in the epoch stay intact as time passed,

GOLF CAMPUS GOOD LINED

About the new golf life in Cuba and Xanadu, explained details truly experts in the matter as Principal of the Varadero Golf Club, Jose Tobar, and a professional of this campus(technique), Pedro Klein.

Said that its about of a golf campus good lined, operate by the company extra hotel Palmares and that the October, 26 of this 2022 fulfilled 24 years of operation.

Each day are more the traveler that organized their breaks in this country under the incentive of practice the golf, tendency that it have very clear the Tourism Minister of the Caribbean Nation. In Cuba exist just two campus, the spa of Varadero and the Capdevilla, in the capital.

The first one mentioned is the unique of 18 holes and with the possibilities as to amateurs players as professional, scenery of important tournament as the Grand Cuba Golf celebrated 26 to 29 last October,

To the revolution triumph in 1959, all the golf campus closed for missing the support to keep them, as well was officiate on his moment.

The Du Pont they attended him the gardeners that stay, witness of the services of the place during the 50th years. this space stayed open and occasionally people of passing inquired in the meaning of play golf there.

By the 1970s, tourism in Cuba opened up with some force and since then Canada has appeared as an important issuer of travelers. Therefore this field actually remains in service.

The landscape of place is a true gift, with cliffs, escarpments and the turquoise blue of the surrounding sea, the interviewees rejoice Hence, The Canadian golf course designer Lev Forver, took an interest in and outlined the 18 hole course.

On February 14, 1996, the golf course in Varadero finally opened under the new design, it has the important occupation and the most insignificance is that of those visits, the 75 percent are repeat visitor.

Varadero Golf Club celebrated its 24 years of official operation on October 26, 2022, although it is actually 25 due to previous activities, and those who visit it have the satisfaction of knowing, visiting and photographing the Xanadu Manor which exudes history on all four sides. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon