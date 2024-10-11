English

Three Meliá hotel beaches included among the best in the world

Por Alejandro López Quintero 0 Comentario #Cuba #Matanzas #Meliá hotel #TVYumuri

The beach area of ​​the Meliá Las Antillas hotel in the Varadero resort was categorized by the International Center for Training in Beach Management and Certification as the Best in the World in 2024.

The clarity, cleanliness and temperature of the water, the preservation of the dunes, the level of activities carried out on the beach for clients, as well as the texture, colour and consistency of the sand, were factors taken into account by the Latin American organisation.

According to these parameters, the Meliá Antillas beach was ranked as the best among all those analysed, with a score of 95 out of 100.

The report “Best Beaches 2024” was prepared by 46 experts, including oceanographers, engineers, geographers, chemists and educators. Along with the coastal area of ​​Meliá Las Antillas, the Paradisus Los Cayos and Meliá Internacional Varadero beaches were also included.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

Post Views: 23

By Alejandro López Quintero

Entradas relacionadas

English

Third time’s the charm: says young boxing champion from Matanzas

Carlos Manuel Bernal López
English

Residents of Matanzas pay posthumous tribute to Army Corps General Ramón Espinosa Martín

Blanca Bonachea
English

Direct delegate of the Military Construction Company No. 4 Matanzas elected to the XXII Congress of the CTC

Lisania la Osa Llanes

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

Te has perdido

Cultura

 Expone Premio Nacional de Artes Plásticas en galería matancera

Deportes

Selección de fútbol de Cuba mantiene el invicto en el Maceo

Deportes

Crecen las medallas cubanas en olimpiadas especiales

Mundo

Revela Rusia programa y agenda de Cumbre del Brics en Kazán