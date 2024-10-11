Three Meliá hotel beaches included among the best in the world

The beach area of ​​the Meliá Las Antillas hotel in the Varadero resort was categorized by the International Center for Training in Beach Management and Certification as the Best in the World in 2024.

The clarity, cleanliness and temperature of the water, the preservation of the dunes, the level of activities carried out on the beach for clients, as well as the texture, colour and consistency of the sand, were factors taken into account by the Latin American organisation.

According to these parameters, the Meliá Antillas beach was ranked as the best among all those analysed, with a score of 95 out of 100.

The report “Best Beaches 2024” was prepared by 46 experts, including oceanographers, engineers, geographers, chemists and educators. Along with the coastal area of ​​Meliá Las Antillas, the Paradisus Los Cayos and Meliá Internacional Varadero beaches were also included.

