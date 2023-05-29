Caida en Combate de José Martí

The main Russian airline began selling tickets to Varadero

Aeroflot, the flagship and largest aviation company in the Russian Federation, already sells tickets for direct flights from Moscow to Varadero, which will begin operating from the 1st. of July.

According to information cited by Prensa Latina, the company explained that the flights will be operated by the Rossiya airline (part of Aeroflot), in Boeing 777 wide-body aircraft, which will depart from the Sheremetevo airport.

At the beginning there will be two weekly flights, on Thursdays and Saturdays, but as of September 5 it is planned to add another one a week, which will be operated on Tuesdays, it transpired.

