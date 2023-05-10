Make perfect educative center Eddio Teijeiro special teaching

With a tuition of 73 student with intellectual disability and retard in the psychic development, in the educative institution Eddio Teijeiro Dominguez, of the city of Matanzas, a multidisciplinary team work to prepare this kids to the useful and independent life.

«We have ten physical classrooms where the largest enrollment is twelve students, who are prepared through the basic subjects and complementary programs with the aim of working according to the complexity of their disability,» explains Silvia Robaina Díaz, director of the center.

The implementation of workshops linked to art and subjects such as Labor Education and Mathematics allow them to develop skills according to their intellectual capacities. The Naughty Mariposita craft workshop helps to strengthen their potential and improve mental and motor activity.

“The subjects help to develop their skills and abilities. In addition, they allow them to help with household activities and prepare for when they start working life”, says Sonia Aldazábal Cabrera, a teacher.

Students who go through basic secondary education receive preparation in the specialties of masonry, cutting and sewing, electricity and other trades, with the aim of facilitating their continuity of studies and future incorporation into a workplace.

Once they finish the ninth grade they can join the trade school to opt for a job in any of these specialties. If they do not meet the requirements to do so, they can remain at the center for two more years with an intensive job preparation program.

The support of families, the community and the rest of the institutions of society is essential in the development of people with mental and intellectual disabilities. The Eddio Teijeiro Domínguez educational institution continues to be at the forefront of this task, with new cultural projects and the constant improvement of the faculty. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon