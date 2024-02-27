Small fire occurred at the Carlos Verdugo Polyclinic

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0 )

A small fire occurred this Monday, February 26, at the Carlos Verdugo Teaching Polyclinic located in the city of Matanzas. The incident affected the supplies warehouse area.

According to journalist Arnaldo Mirabal in the weekly Girón, the fire department managed to quickly extinguish the fire. No loss of life or injuries are reported. As a result of the incident, a refrigerator and a refrigerator were affected.

“At that moment the warehouse was hermetically closed but smoke was coming out of the window and under the door. Immediately the firefighters arrived and wasted no time, after examining the premises they proceeded to extinguish the fire.” Nurse Yadira González Achón explained.

The health center group continues to offer medical assistance to the people of Matanzas. According to directors of the institution, the flames did not spread to other areas. The Personnel of the Ministry of the Interior are working to determine the causes of the event.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon