Aniversario 65 de la Revolución Cubana

Small fire occurred at the Carlos Verdugo Polyclinic

Redacción TV Yumurí 2 horas ago English Deja un comentarios 37 Vistas

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada!
(Votos: 0 Promedio: 0)

A small fire occurred this Monday, February 26, at the Carlos Verdugo Teaching Polyclinic located in the city of Matanzas. The incident affected the supplies warehouse area.

According to journalist Arnaldo Mirabal in the weekly Girón, the fire department managed to quickly extinguish the fire. No loss of life or injuries are reported. As a result of the incident, a refrigerator and a refrigerator were affected.

“At that moment the warehouse was hermetically closed but smoke was coming out of the window and under the door. Immediately the firefighters arrived and wasted no time, after examining the premises they proceeded to extinguish the fire.” Nurse Yadira González Achón explained.

The health center group continues to offer medical assistance to the people of Matanzas. According to directors of the institution, the flames did not spread to other areas. The Personnel of the Ministry of the Interior are working to determine the causes of the event.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

Post Views: 40

Etiquetas

Acerca Redacción TV Yumurí

Le puede interesar

Provincial Party School in Matanzas reaches its 47th anniversary

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0)The Provincial School of the José …

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

TV Yumurí en Telegram
Desarrollado en WordPress | Diseñado por TV Yumurí
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved