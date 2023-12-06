Repair of power plants continues in Matanzas

In less than thirty days the harvest should begin in Matanzas. The workers of the Mario Muñoz industries, of Los Arabos; Jesús Rabí, from Calimete, and René Fraga, from Colón, work intense days to complete the comprehensive exercises and the general test.

In the Arab colossus the work is pressing and in brigades of the Zety Technical and Industrial Services Company, of the Matanzas Branch, the most complex tasks fall on the areas of the boiler house and the installation of pipes.

In order to verify the fulfillment of the harvest tasks, the first secretary of the Party in Matanzas, Susely Morfa González, exchanged with leaders of these territories and representatives of Azcuba. They insisted on attention to man and the use and control of resources, important purposes to achieve quality in repairs. On December 22, the contest must begin in Matanzas for Jesús Rabí, which plans to produce some 133 thousand tons of sugar in 75 days of the harvest. Meanwhile, Mario Muñoz, in 91 days, must achieve another 22 thousand from December 26 when including refining production. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon