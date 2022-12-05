The culture as means of sensitization resulted the impulse to the development of the twelfth edition of the Sociocultural Project Fair. «All the hands all» celebrate in the social house of the Union of Writers and Artist of Cuba in Matanzas.

The activity, organized by Nancy Vazquez Fernandez, designe specialist and project Management of the center for Exchange and Reference of Community Initiatives(ERCI), its realized annually with the objetive to promote the creative manifestation as means of social transformation.

Expoventa, Fashion and manual works made by children formed part of the program of the working day that counted with the participation of more than 10 sociocultural projects matanceros with common motivation of potential the recycling and contribute with the care of the environment.

The Fashion Planet Academy, directed by the designer Adilen Diaz Almeda, had presence in the activity with a collection made up based nylon, presented in scenery like the Cuban Art Factory.

A group of leadership in environmental justice and gender, formed by the project Third paradise Cuba, and with the support of the organization without profit CARE and the Canadian embassy, intervened in the organization of the activity that had as colophon a recollection of recyclable solid waste, fundamentally plastic and textile.

The Sociocultural Project Fair resulted auspicious to think about the conservation of the natural environment.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon