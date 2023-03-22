Patriotic march in Matanzas prior to the elections

In the middle of a conglomerate street in Milanés, dressed in flags, animated by the pace of the conga and with artists on giant stilts and folkloric colors, a popular patriotic march took place in this city in an act of revolutionary reaffirmation in view of the upcoming elections of 26 of March.

The founding square of La Vigía became the stage that brought together the different sectors and organizations of the municipality, to offer in the voices of their representatives the commitment to attend the polls next Sunday and say yes for Cuba.

Fernando Márquez Alonso, member of the Cooperativa de Producción Agropecuaria Amistad Cubana Mexicana, ratified the willingness of the peasantry of the territory to join, if necessary, as electoral authorities, as well as their support in the work of conditioning the premises planned as schools electoral

Yosniel Pioto, general secretary of the Base Committee of the Union of Young Communists of Cuba of the Medicines Marketing and Distributor Company, assured the support for the great appointment and also signified the considerable number of young people who appear as candidates for deputies.

Songs like La era está pariendo un corazón and La Lupe, and the décimas by the repentistas Orismay Hernández and Ricardo González (Kiko), constituted some of the cultural moments that occurred during the day.

In the province, called to honor the memory of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, historical leader of the Revolution, from the united vote for the defense of the values ​​of the Homeland, Socialism, justice and equality.

The act was also attended by Susely Morfa González, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the province of Matanzas, and Mario Sabines Lorenzo, governor of the territory, and other authorities from the different political and mass organizations. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon