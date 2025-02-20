New form of special gasoline sales begins in all service centers in the country

Irenaldo Pérez Cardoso, deputy director of the Cuba-Petroleum Union (CUPET) and Ernesto Martínez Hernández, first vice president of the Cimex corporation, offered details this morning in the magazine Buenos Días about the sale of special gasoline and the new measures that are being implemented in Cuba, due to the deficit of this type of fuel.

Pérez Cardoso explained that, as a consequence of the current situation of special gasoline, which presents a deficit in the country, it has been decided to guarantee the network of service centers, in USD, based on national productions.

In addition, he reiterated that the export of said product is “a real problem due to the entry of the American president Donal Trump. Therefore, the responsibility that our organization has is the production of these gasolines.”

He also announced that regular gasoline will be consumed. “The plan that we have during the day is the distribution of 900 tons between regular and motor gasoline.”

Regarding the measures adopted by the Cimex corporation for the sale of special gasoline, Martínez Hernández commented that tonight, at twelve o’clock, a group of actions will be carried out that will allow the gasoline cards of the state sector to supply the purchase of regular service.

He clarified that the private sector is not affected by these measures, since its card has access to all types of fuel. Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

