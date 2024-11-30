National event to be held in Matanzas for the Day of Confrontation against HIV-AIDS

On Sunday, December 1, Matanzas, as the national headquarters, will be the scene of activities for the World Day of Response to HIV-AIDS.

Betsy Benítez Fuentes, Head of the Provincial Department for the Prevention of Sexually Transmitted Infections and HIV-AIDS, said that progress is being made in the effort to eliminate Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) as a health problem by 2030, according to global goals.

The Specialist in Hygiene and Epidemiology also explained that 98 percent (%) of the 1,040 people living with the aforementioned disease in Matanzas are taking antiretroviral treatment.

She also highlighted the efforts of the Public Health personnel and the support networks of key populations that allowed Matanzas to highlight the work in this health branch in Cuba.

On Sunday itself, from nine in the morning, activities will begin with a community health fair in the Parque de La Libertad and will promote the launch of the communication campaign of the Network of Youth for Life «Decide your game», as reported to the press by its coordinator in the province, Roxana Naranjo Benítez.

Motivated by the increase in teenage pregnancy and STIs, it will promote safe behavior in the practice of sexual relations, aims to develop regressive autonomy and encourage self-care of health in young people and adolescents.

In the evening hours at the Sauto theater, the 2024 Esperanza Awards will be presented.

