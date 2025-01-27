National Defense Day held in Matanzas

In Matanzas, the main activities for the Day of Defense took place in the 250110 zone of the Peñas Altas neighborhood and were attended by Army Corps General Joaquín Quintas Solá, Vice Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the President of the Provincial Defense Council Mario Sabines Lorenzo.

Fighting against activated drones, operation of communications in wartime tasks, food production for the troops, extinguishing a fire at the Fire Command due to aviation strikes, evacuation of the town, shooting and combined classes were part of the National Day of Defense in Matanzas.

An enemy troop landed in the bay and tried to take the neighborhood, which was confronted by the Defense Production Brigade that forced the retreat. Then the brigades liquidated the consequences of the attack, assisted the victims and reestablished the basic services of telephone, electricity, among others.

Finally, the event condemned the new inclusion of Cuba on the list of alleged sponsors of terrorism and reaffirmed the people’s commitment to defend themselves against a possible attack on Cuba.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

