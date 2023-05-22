Meteor 2023 exercise developed in Unión de Reyes

With the purpose of preserving the economic and social assets of the territory and reducing the risks of disasters in the presence of tropical cyclones and other natural hazards, they carried out the Meteor 2023 exercise in Unión de Reyes.

The pruning of trees near the power lines and the cleaning of sewers and ditches were the activities carried out by the Unionenses during the sessions.

The updating of documents of the Municipal Defense Council for disaster situations, warning plans and how to proceed in the face of an imminent meteorological event were topics exposed in detail.

The workers of the Napoleón Heredia Sports Complex, in the town of San Antonio de Cabezas, carried out different actions to protect the premises, with emphasis on the entity’s roof. Sanitizing communities to prevent the spread of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito was part of the actions undertaken during Meteor 2023.

In addition, as part of the planned activities, they awarded the prize for the La defensa en acción contest. The Education subgroup deserved a special congratulations from the Municipal Defense Council for the dissemination of the contest and the participation of pioneers from the educational institutions Felipe Poey and Fabricio Ojeda.

With the presence of the highest political and governmental authorities, as well as the residents, they carried out actions to prevent the obstruction of access roads to the town, while the cleaning and beautification of the environment in defense zone 03 of Unión de Reyes continued this Sunday.

Protecting human lives, reducing the risk of disasters in the face of meteorological events and taking care of the country’s assets is a priority for members of the Union Civil Defense. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon