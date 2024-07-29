Matanzas: milk production impacted by control exercise

The exercise to control the possession, use and legality of land and cattle is progressing as planned in the province of Matanzas, and among the results of the process 53,760 liters of milk were recovered.

According to the official report of the exercise, the number of land owners visited to date amounts to 9,416 of the 19,984 that the province has, and 6,830 cattle owners were visited out of the 8,768 existing in the territory.

The commissions created to control the livestock mass detected 5,705 illegalities, of which only 92 remain to be resolved; the greatest irregularities are found in missing animals and illegal purchases or sales.

Application of decrees, and the confiscation of animals, are among the main measures adopted to control the mass, and more than six tons of meat were also recovered.

Janet Montero Toledo, an official from the Provincial Delegation of Agriculture, informed the Cuban News Agency that they are currently working on 84 of the 86 Popular Council districts identified in the 13 municipalities of the territory.

As of July 18, 19,432 farm files were reviewed, a process that is 98 percent complete, and 7,565 illegalities were detected in them.

The largest number of faults identified were construction-related (1,610), including housing, swimming pools and ranches, idle or poorly exploited land, and problems with the production contract, the latter of which have been resolved.

According to the official report, the following land control measures were adopted: fines (1,456), 609 cases were presented to the municipal agrarian affairs commissions and a total of 1,446 tractors were inspected, detecting illegalities associated with expired licenses, engine changes and inactive equipment.