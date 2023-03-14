Make actions on Matanzas against the drought

Directives and workers Hydraulic resources National Institute(INRH) in the province of Matanzas push actions to check and fight the consequences of the actual raining period, after its considerate the February most dry of the country in 40 years.

Javier Romero Pereira, technical principal of the delegation of the INRH in Matanzas. make sure that its about of prioritize the performance and inversion in the Sugar Group AZCUBA and the agriculture, to the reduction of water lost on each sectors and the use of irrigation techniques more efficient that contribute to mitigate the effects of the drought.

Gets stronger the close of the last month the meteorologic forecast indicated the fall of 100 millimeters of water in the province, however the rain gauges registered 10.3 millimeters, despite the situation, Romero Perera pointed out, that until now there is a water reserve to undertake all the tasks.

Groundwater, said the specialist, is the main source of supply in the province, currently maintaining a stable trend, with accumulated coverage for more than 300 days.

The manager also informed that in terms of surface water, the reservoirs are 59 percent filled, which is in accordance with the country’s average.

Romero Perera explained that one of the biggest challenged of the province consist in make a mechanism to the superior exploitation of the superficial waters, extended its use to the irrigation system and animal consume to balance with the spent of the underwater and to overtake the time of low rainfall. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon