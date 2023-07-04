They call a contest for children who love animals

With the premise of promoting respect and care for animals in infants, the Peluditos Matanzas project announces the drawing and painting contest My friend and I. Boys and girls can present their own work that reflects their bond with animals.

The contest has three categories to participate, the first appears between 3 and 6 years of life, the second from 7 to 10 and the last one extends up to 15 years of age.

The jury will award a prize per category and how many mentions it decides, depending on the quality of the pieces.

The delivery deadline is Wednesday, July 12, and the results of the contest will be reported by the project’s own communication networks: Facebook and WhatsApp (53762556 or 53360328).

Interested minors can send a work, accompanied by the name and age of the participant and the mobile phone number and name of those responsible for the minor.

Peluditos Matanzas is a project aimed at activism for animal welfare and protection. Animalist members organize adoption, vaccination, and deworming fairs for dogs and cats roaming the streets throughout the Yumurina province.

Activities with children deserve a top spot in the activities of the project, which appears endorsed by the Office of the Conservator in Matanzas.

As can be read on the official page of Peluditos Matanzas, this directs its actions “towards teaching respect to those little animals that roam the streets, sharing that little something that we are eating with the Peluditos, learning by playing and playing by learning”. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon