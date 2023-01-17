Look out and his lively wings: The secret of the artistic manufacturer

With the expo Lively Wings of the design Marialva Rios, begins the program of events on 2023, of the house look out editorial in the Matanzas city.

The ancient dinner room of the property of the Triolet family, Today Pharmacy Museum, served of stage to the inauguration of the book’s sample art that behold 11 illustrated examples and manufactured under se seal of the look out

The sample make a part of the collect of text of Cuban authors, Latin Americans, and north American of the XX century, among that stands out Anne Sexton, Sylvia Plath, Frida Kahlo, Carilda Oliver Labra and Fina Garcia Marruz, this last one poet that dedicate specially the sample, on memory of the centenary of her born

«Fine is the figure essential of our catalogue, because is one of the writer more published under our seal. Beside we get one of the award to the critic on the 90s with credit of Charlotte», add Agustina Ponce, principal of the Look out edition.

Female accessories, bottoms, porcelain, glass, kitchen utensils and a peculiar color compound the volume created by Marialva, visual artist with more than 15 years of experience in the manufacturer art. Since the books and scrolls are exhibited elaborated design, and constitute unique creation, from there the exclusive of this sample. (ALH)

Translate by Casterman Medina de Leon