V Salón Provincial El Artesano

Inaugurate in Matanzas V Provincial Hall The Craftsman

Annia Díaz Báez

The award of the V provincial hall The Craftsman occurred in the subsidiary of Matanzas of the Association of Artisans Artist of Cuba(AAAC) after 3 years without session.

More than 85 affiliates and 105 pieces make a part of the contest, were its merged the artist and the utilitarian. Hope, Jose Manuel Diaz Herrera shaped with recycling steel, deserved the first reward of the event.

The Great award was conferred to Julio Reynaldo Zamora, with the piece The heroes faces. The last fight, dedicate to the fallen ones in the super tanks base fire.

Artex the Union of Writers and Artist of Cuba in Matanzas, the House of the Scenic Memory, The Brothers Saiz association Cultural Estate Cuba background, and the provincial center of the visual arts, among others institutions they joined to the delivery of recognition to several participators.

A fashion runway of the prestigious maker Maria del Carmen Garcia Torres, with the collection Tropical Paradise, Sand, sun and sea, deserving of the Award ONDI of design 2022,  entertained this V Provincial Hall The Craftsman a culture party that resume in Matanzas as part to of the celebration for the 35 anniversary of the AAAC.(AGB)

                                                                      Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

