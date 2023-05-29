Governor and Lieutenant Governor are elected in Matanzas

The more than 740 delegates to the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power in Matanzas met this Sunday to elect the Governor and Lieutenant Governor of the province as provided in article 175 of the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba.

The process was developed in unison in the 13 municipalities of Matanzas with more than 95% attendance. Each Municipal Assembly became an electoral college and its delegates exercised a free, direct and secret vote.

The meeting was attended by the member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party and head of its Department of Attention to the Social Sector, Jorge Luis Broche Lorenzo and the member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Party in Matanzas Susely Morfa González.

As a result of the scrutiny, Mario Sabines Lorenzo was elected Governor and Marieta Poey Zamora as Lieutenant Governor.

The suffrage took place with total order and transparency as established by the Electoral Law of Cuba and will allow for 5 years to prosecute the territory in the executive and administrative order.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon