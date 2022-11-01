From mestizo Cuba to the world: the creole Haitian in Matanzas

Estrella and Rosa are sisters ,their grand father arrived to Cuba as emigrant Haitian looking for some opportunities. At the arrive from Puerto Principe they changed his name for Rafael and his second name was changed too.

In the both home , the most younger receive culinary and holidays customs from that country that they only knows by pictures. Words from that mother tongue of the grand father keep from generation to generation.

Estrella knows a prescription with white beans and sugar ,at the same time all Lopez family still keep the identity of a structural root in the creole formation

They take a part one of the 30 familiar cores with Haitian and Caribbean ascendancy in Matanzas city ,with presence in four regions of the Territory , the Haitians decedents community and Caribbean´s friends makes grows at the same time of their history.

In Matanzas its also speak creole

As a part of the celebration for creole tongue day, a several of its members met in the keeper office of Matanzas city to share cultural essence.

The communitary projects The Marine Infants and AfroCaribbean had at their charge the artistic evening , with artistic representation born from the Caribbean influence in the transculturation national process.

What is the Haitian creole?

The creole is a tongue born with its owns symbols, sign , pictures and sounds in more than 200 varieties of shades to express all the people knowledge they cultivate in the Caribbean English speaking , Amerindians and Spanish.

This tongue arrives to the Cuban territory with all Frances , slaves , free black people and half blood f waves who run away of the ramming of the Haiti revolution.