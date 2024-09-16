Fire affects warehouses of ITH Varadero Marketing Company

A note from the Matanzas provincial government published on its Facebook account indicates that units from the Fire Department, the Integrated Medical Emergency System and the Red Cross, as well as political and governmental authorities from the province of Matanzas and the municipality of Cárdenas, immediately arrived at the scene.

Although the causes of the incident have not been specified, it is indicated that there were no deaths or injuries and the damage to the facilities of the ITH Varadero Marketing Company is not significant, while at the end of the afternoon firefighters continued their efforts to extinguish the flames in order to control them.