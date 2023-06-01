Doctor Aniceto Cabeza Suárez: a doctor for life

At 80 years old, Dr. Aniceto Cabeza Suárez remains active in his medical and teaching work at the Faustino Pérez Clinical Surgical Hospital in Matanzas. Its history goes back more than five decades in professional practice.

This experienced professional tells us that when he finished high school he decided to study medicine, that happened in the 1961 -1962 academic year and he graduated as a doctor in December 1967. In 1970 he began his residency at the José Ramón Provincial Hospital Lopez Tabrane. He was the first resident in the province of Matanzas by normal route.

From that moment on, his career was on the rise and the responsibilities, medical, administrative and political, did not stop. With them also came the missions to sister countries to help in complicated situations and assist those in need. The list of countries is extensive among which Venezuela, Nicaragua and Timor stand out.

He confesses to having had difficult and complex moments in his career but he always faced them from the maturity of his experience and with the support of his colleagues.

“I feel satisfied with the medicine and very fulfilled thanks to it. I owe him everything that I am and I plan to continue active as long as my health allows me.”

The family is a mainstay in the life of Dr. Cabeza. That comforts him and encourages him to continue.

“I have a very good, very beautiful family. I have five children. Of them, three biological and two who are also my children, I love them the same as all the children because I have raised them since they were little. And as I was saying, I am a very protected older adult.”

In his interview, he confessed to continuing to work both as a care provider and as a doctor. “To those who dare to ask what I would study if I were young, I would say medicine without hesitation. The specialty you would do if you were young: internal medicine and what second specialty and what functions you would assume if you were younger: care, teaching and administrative.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon