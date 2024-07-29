The four-star E Velasco Louvre Hotel Complex, located in the province of Matanzas, became the setting for the celebration of Cuban Day.

The group from Matanzas, Adnerys and his group, performed various national songs. The attendees enjoyed traditional dances such as son, salsa and chachachá.

The gastronomic services also stood out with a special offer that included caldosa, bread with suckling pig, chicharritas and Parranda beer.

Cuban Day at the E Velasco Louvre was an opportunity to share the culture and national identity with visitors. The celebration offered a memorable experience that allowed those present to appreciate the richness of Cuba.

The hotel complex belonging to the Cubanacan chain has an ice cream shop, bars, cafeterias and restaurants where all types of public, clients and the population can consume. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon