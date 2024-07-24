Collective of the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant of Matanzas celebrates the Day of National Rebellion

The collective of the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant in Matanzas celebrates the Day of National Rebellion immersed in the fulfillment of the plans for generating electricity for the country.

In the largest unitary block of electric generation in Cuba, they celebrated the act for July 26 in the presence of Ramón Gómez Medina, member of the Provincial Bureau of the Party that attends the political and ideological sphere and Antonio Victor González Imbert, first Secretary of the Party in the main municipality.

During the day, the Union of Energy and Mine Workers awarded the center the distinction of Outstanding Collective in Socialist Emulation and recognized the workers who individually promote the development of science and technology in Guiteras.

The space promoted the delivery of the Recognition, Merit for Tenacity, Dedication and Commitment; award instituted by the Osde Unión Eléctrica and the National Union of Energy and Mine Workers. Likewise, they gave out Party and Young Communist League cards to new members.

The Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant in Matanzas meets the efficiency and availability indicators in 196 thousand MW and promotes other social programs such as the Advancement for Women and demographic dynamics.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon