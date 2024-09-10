Aniversario 65 de la Revolución Cubana

Cederista from Los Arabos receives Neighborhood Award

Iris Quintero Zulueta

For the first time in the municipality of Los Arabos, the Neighborhood Award instituted by the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) is being presented. The award was received by Oscar Pérez from the hands of the member of the Central Committee of the Party and National Coordinator of the CDR, Gerardo Hernández Nordelo.

Oscar was very excited when they listed the merits that support such recognition, including 25 years in the base direction of CDR #1 Pedrito Morejón and 15 years in zone #13 in the Los Arabos municipality. Added to this is his performance as coordinator of this territory, internationalist missions in Angola and Ethiopia, having been decorated with the Medal of Valor and receiving the September 28 Distinction.

Accompanied by political, government and organization leaders in the province and the municipality, the also Hero of the Republic of Cuba, Gerardo Hernández Nordelo, highlighted the significance of the Barrio Award as a recognition of the 8 million of members of the CDR who honour the efforts of their colleagues who throughout the country have dedicated part of their lives to the work of the organisation.
Aguilar Pérez reaffirmed his pride and commitment to continue his personal contribution to the unity and functioning of grassroots structures.

Distinguished young people in the work of the largest mass organization in the country were recognized as part of the activities for the 64th anniversary of the founding of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon
