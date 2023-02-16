Call to consolidate the municipal autonomy

Consolidate the municipal autonomy to get advance on areas as the production of food, and get better the attention to pregnant on vulnerability, was some of the theme locked up in the provincial council of the government of the popular pwer in Matanzas.

During the ordinary reunion, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, governor of the east territory, urged the max exploitation of the potentialities specialy in the farm sector and the industry of construction material, to achieve their commitment of the actual year.

At purpose of the attention to the poblation on vulnerability situation, the official emphasized that keep as priority the work with the pregnant and mothers with three kids or more, with a preventive approach on sake of get better the actual inidcators of the Maternal and child Care Program.

Luis Wong Corrales, provincial principal of Public Health, alerted about the increase of of the prematurity and the under weight at born, and indicate beef up the prevent duty and make a bigm number of pregnant enter at act maternal home on 10 of the 13 population of Matanzas.

During the session presented the results of a check to the management of the government in the population of Los Arabos, that accumulates the figure the most high of the approaches without resolve in the province, and were its records breach of economic indiators and financial, as the sugar production.

In Los Arabos oriented redouble efforts in materia of local autosupply to the food sovereignty, the repair of road, the develop of the practice of sports, the empwerment of the country woman, and anlarge the offers of job to the population withot any job link, specialy the joungs.

Sabines Lorenzo inisited on empower the production of materials of the constructions essencial to quarantee the continuity of the subsidies program in the ambit of the living places, increase the discipline in the saving energetic, and make superior efectivity in the fight against the crime.

During the encounter, in were participed Susely Morfa Gonzalez, First Secretary of the Comunist Party(PCC) in Matanzas, its analized the executions of the budget and behavior of the economic plan of the close of the year 2022, and debated experiences in the implementation of the government based on science and innovation. (ALH)

Roberto Jesús Hernández/ACN

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon