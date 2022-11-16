Bay of Matanzas: Natural Treasure of the City

The bay of Matanzas has individuals characteristic that distinguish of other in Cuba. Is the second one of more deep in the country, with a maximum of 712 meters, and count with a water mirror about 36 km2.

The city that nods in his margins, Matanzas, owes the name to a success happened in this waters. Its about the attack of the Spanish forces by aborigines that lived in the zone, has one of the first acts of rebellion against the colonizer. (ALH)

The bigger unitary blocking of electric generator in the country, Thermal Power Plant Antonio Guiteras, give the welcome to the ships that enter the bag bay.

The fire of bigger proportion happened the august, 5 in the industrial zone did not affect the water of the bay, by managing to contain the spilled raw from the reserves of gas

The beauty of this place allow to archive amazing images, as the contained in this panoramic wive.

Wen transiting by its boardwalks is common to watch people practicing sports, couple and fisherman.

The San Juan, Yumuri and Canimar rivers through the city of bridges flow to the bay of Matanzas.

The sunset is a show for the view of locals and visitors.

Important port installations to the general freight transport as the sugar and fertilizers that located in the coast bay.

From the bay they spot the elevations of the city, the Abra del Yumuri and the Pan de Matanzas.

The lights in the bay of Matanzas cause admiration on the travelers that came from the capital.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon