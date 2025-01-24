Bastion 2024 Strategic Exercise Begins in Matanzas

The Bastion 2024 Strategic Exercise began with a speech by the President of the National Defense Council, Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez.

At the headquarters of the Central Army General Staff, an orientation meeting of the command and management bodies took place, where they gave indications on the measures to be taken based on the existing general situation.

Then the Chiefs of Weapons, Security and Specialties assessed the situation, made reports and proposals to the corresponding chiefs.

With this exercise of mobilization of the military regional bodies, the Bastion was launched in the Central Strategic Region.

The President of the Provincial Defense Council of Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, reported on the situation of the territory in the presence of Army Corps General Joaquín Quintas Solá, President of the Central Strategic Region.

Quintas Solá said that the Bastion is essentially prepared for any contingency. He expressed his confidence in the fulfillment of the tasks of the different commanders who will pay the utmost attention.

As part of the meeting, First Colonel Gustavo Díaz Villalobos, Head of the Ministry of the Interior in Matanzas, explained the criminal situation and the political and ideological subversion and the measures to be adopted to face a certain contingency.

(Translated by Casterman/ Medina de Leon)

Post Views: 36