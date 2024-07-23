BANDEC will hold a major trade fair on July 24

The Banco de Crédito y Comercio (BANDEC) collective in the province of Matanzas will hold a trade fair on July 24 on the occasion of the National Rebellion Day.

Together with specialists from Banco Popular de Ahorro (BPA) and Xetid, they will provide multi-bank cards and the generation of QR codes for the different economic actors. In addition, Matanzas residents will be able to access other services such as the installation of Transfermóvil and Enzona, the generation of multi-bank PINs and advice on the use of electronic payment channels.

The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the following locations: The Army Branch in the Cafeteria of the Mipyme Alelí, in the Military Hospital; The Matanzas Branches in the “La Libertad” Park; in Colón in the “La Libertad” Park; in Limonar in the Portal del Restaurante “El Bueno”; in Unión de Reyes in the Portal del Cine; Calimete at the Business Office, former CADECA and in Los Arabos: in the “Camilo Cienfuegos” Park. In the case of Varadero, Cárdenas, Martí, Perico, Jovellanos, Pedro Betancourt, Ciénaga de Zapata and Jagüey Grande the meeting will take place outside the branches of these locations.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon