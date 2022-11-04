Mejor sin Bloqueo

American Airlines resumes operations by Varadero

Redacción TV Yumurí

The Americans Airlines resumes its operations in the Juan Gualberto Gomez Varardero airport with a flight every day.

According to Yamil Arian Millares Cruz, head of heart operation unit in the Juan Gualberto Gomez airport with the beginning of the winter season its foreseen that ascend to 300 the operations between the airline and the Matanzera terminal area.

This airline, after 4 years out of service by Varadero a flight with 145 passengers from Miami makes the beginning of the Cuba travel seasons.

Whit the beginning of the high seasons of sightseeing in Cuba American Airlines incorporates besides other traveler agency from Canada and Russia to the cultural  and familiar close up between  the population of the greater Antilles and visitors from other latitudes .

 

