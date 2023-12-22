Almost completed repairs on Domingo Mujica street

After months of waiting and unfulfilled promises, the residents of Domingo Mujica street, in Matanzas, see the asphalt on the road that passes in front of their homes. Repairs are in charge of the MSME DSR, specialized in solutions for the construction and space design sector.

“One always had the hope that things would be solved, although my criteria was that it was not going to happen. Now, after the arrangements, we are very grateful. I think that before the end of the year we can have our new block. The works have not been really fast, but, if enough, and there was any delay with the materials that were missing, ”said one of the residents of the area.

The relevant arrangements in the hydraulic system were also made to restore water supply and the maintenance of facades in buildings of the environment. The community dining room that is located in one of the street corners was another of the objectives to be repaired. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon