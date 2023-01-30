Re-Edit torch march on Matanzas

As every January 27 a sea of torch illuminate the street from Matanzas in honor to the most universal of all Cubans. Jose Marti came back multiplied in the hearts of hundreds of younger that keep alive daily the flare of his legacy in the torch march.

At 170 years from the born of Jose Marti, the people from Matanzas participated on the traditional march. The route spread from the Rene Fraga park to the Freedom Square, were a monument immortalize the figure of the apostle.

The band of concerts of Matanzas accompanied the gala political-cultural which they attended, besides the member of the Central Committee and first Secretary of the Party of the province Susely Morfa Gonzalez, the governor Mario Sabines Lorenzo, the chief of of the Military Region, Brigade General, Felipe Triana Ramirez and others leaders of the political organization of the mass.

This peregrination, torch on hand, realized by first time 70 years ago symbolized the energy of the new pines trees, and their compromise of keep faithful to the teachings of Jose Marti. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon