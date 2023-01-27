Feliz 2023
Museo Municipal Juan Gualberto Gómez Ferrer de Unión de Reyes. Foto: la autora.
Union de Reyes Museum: A walk in the History

Full of history and tradition, the Municipal Museum Juan Gualberto Gomez Ferrer, form Union de Reyes, although the pass of the years its keep on stands tall. Become on civil construction on museum in 1982 by the decree Law no. 23, the house date from 1882.

To the moment of its open the April, 16 of 1982, the big house got through a repair that keep the originality of the construction. A sample of the month dedicate to the Cuba Workers Central and three rooms gave the welcome to the public: The room of Mambisas Wars, the one in the City and the on in the Revolution.

Later they joined the sugar rooms, of the Republic, of Juan Gualberto Gomez and Regino Pedroso, dedicate to the outstanding poet of the Cuban proletariat and native from Union de Reyes.

The rooms of the deep graveyards of the museum are the unique that remain mounted actually, after of a restoration of almost all its peaces.

The museologist Orlando Martinez Bernal explained that originally constitute a game of five mount, each one more little than before, and related as the sugar cane arrive at lats and more little, the sugar it was found properly  concentrated.

The bell of the center posses a particular history, commented by Henry Gracia Gonzalez, Historian of the population Union de Reyes.

«They tell bell of Juan Avila, but is from the ingenuity Santa Rosa, property of Miguel Aldama, married with Rosa Alfonso, The family Aldama, precedent of Galicia, arrived to Cuba in condition of immigrant and began to work to the islander Gonzalo Luis Alfonso».

«Few time later of take place the married both sons, this family harvest a great wealth, and arrive to posses more than 10 tittles of noble, The Aldama, besides, they made to position their fortune as the 34 more important of the country on their age, because principally to their network of  wits on the railway», explained the historian.

Rueda de carreta utilizada en los ingenios azucareros. Foto: la autora.

Maquinilla de pistón horizontal con voladora. Con ella movían la esterna elevadora de bagazo del último trapiche y lo transportaban a los hornos. Foto: la autora.

Pérgola perteneciente a la vivienda del del central Conchita (actual Puerto Rico). Foto: la autora.

Rejas originales pertenecientes a la entrada del patio de vivienda del central azucarero El Fénix, de 1876. Posteriormente, al pertenecer a un nuevo dueño, el central cambia su nombre a El Laberinto. El ingenio dejó de moler en 1885 y luego de ser demolido pasó convertirse en un sanatorio para leprosos. Foto: la autora.

Sala de Epigrafía en el primer patio del museo. Ella exhibe placas de compañías de seguros de vida de la época neocolonial, del Banco Continental de Cuba, del antiguo Juzgado de Primera Instancia y la farmacia San José de Eduardo Nualart de Alacranes (pueblo perteneciente al municipio), placas conmemorativas y un busto en bronce del Coronel José Miguel Tarafas, entre otras. Foto: la autora.

 

Parte de la exposición de la sala de Epigrafía. Foto: la autora.

Pañal original de Juan Gualberto Gómez, conservado durante años por su familia y donado por la misma al museo. Actualmente la sala dedicada al patriota permanece desmontada a la espera del fin de la restauración de la edificación. La sala cuenta entre sus piezas con cartas escritas por el independentista, un pequeño revólver perteneciente a su época de senador, entre muchas otras. Foto: la autora.

Cañón de época colonial completamente original. Fue entregado como chatarra a la Fundición del municipio y posteriormente rescatado por el historiador Henry García González. De él se conoce que procede de Santa Clara; pero el resto de su historia resulta aún un misterio para los museólogos de la institución. Foto: la autora.

Four years ago the Union de Reyes Museum closed its doors to the public because, the COVID-19 pandemic, and capital repair, the third one since its opened. Unlike of the previous, this violent restore start from the original structure of the construction.

Tanto el falso techo como el piso son de nueva construcción. Las vigas de madera y tablas originales del techo fueron sustituidas por un falso techo moderno. El piso se cambió por completo a causa del deterioro presentado por los mosaicos originales. El reloj de péndulo que se observa en la imagen pertenecía al Liceo de Unión y data de 1916. Hasta la fecha no ha dejado de funcionar. Foto: la autora.

Despite the time, the municipal museum Juan Gualberto Gomez Ferrer its remains as a emblematic places due to its history that treasures on each one of its rooms and pieces. The people of the population of Union de Reyes look forward too its reopening, especially the historian Henry Gracia Gonzalez, who will denominate his third son. (ALH)

La autenticidad de la fachada y los barandales de la construcción se mantienen. La carpintería interior de las puertas y ventanas, de nueva fabricación, resultan una copia exacta de las originales. Foto: la autora.

 Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

