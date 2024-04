Ship with more than 90,000 tons of Russian oil arrives in Matanzas

The Ministry of Energy and Mines reported in X that a ship with more than 90,000 tons of Russian oil arrived at the Matanzas Supertanker Base.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

Redaccion