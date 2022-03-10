Little Yoandra smiles and there is no other main idea to replace the headline of her story. Everything could be summed up here, with the photo, in the immense kiss of her young mother; but the privilege of that discreet silhouette of happiness transcends in the greatness of men and women at the service of health, professionals who humanize sensitivity and love for life. Her smile was a gift, just 72 hours after being operated on at the Eliseo Noel Caamaño Pediatric Hospital in Matanzas.

Yoandra Rodríguez Cobas is one year and one month old. She was born with a lump on the left side of her face that later grew into a huge macrocystic lymphatic vascular malformation that covered part of her face, neck, and chest.

“It was a natural birth, with 35.2 weeks of gestation. The girl weighed seven kilos and from her first hours of life she was transferred to the nursery. I saw her when I was supposed to breastfeed her. I immediately noticed that she had inflammation and I asked the neonatologist what was wrong with her”, says Adriannys Cobas García, Yoandra’s mother.

Further studies would confirm the diagnosis. However, she should not be operated on until she was one year old. “Some relatives told me that she was going to stay like this, that the operation would not be possible. Instead, I believed in God and Cuban science. I knew my daughter was going to be fine,” says the 22-year-old mother.

The first details related to Yoandra’s case were made public thanks to the communication of the director of the hospital, Dr. José Hernández Hernández, who on his Facebook account revealed the steps taken between the Matanzas pediatric hospital and the Calixto García hospital in La Havana, to undertake the medical operation, as well as the evolution of the infant.

“The most significant thing is the magnitude of the malformation. In our departments we have treated this type of patient on other occasions, but in particular the case had a great relationship with the parotid gland and the facial nerve. “For pediatric surgeons it is not common to treat interventions when they include the parotid. Hence the approach to Dr. Guillermo Sánchez Acuña, head of the Calixto Maxillofacial Surgery Service. It was a laborious and delicate operation”, comments the surgeon Abel Santana, referring to the work that managed to separate the polycystic mass without damaging the vital structures of the girl, and therefore avoiding sequelae.

While Dr. Abel spoke, the calls to his cell phone were insistent. The people from Matanzas sent their acknowledgment through various channels and asked about Yoandra; everyone wanted to know about her evolution. He would calmly reply, «Well, well, she’s recovering well, thank you.»

On the other side, in the progressive care room, Adriannys hugs her little girl. She is the one who appreciates the immensity of doctors like Abel, or like José, Professor Guillermo, the great multidisciplinary team that participated in another conquest for science in Cuba and for life. Soon they will return to their little town in the municipality of Jovellanos with a healthy and happy girl.

Yoandra orders a compote, eats yogurt, plays with a key ring. She looks for the warmth of her mother, looks at us and smiles. Smiles! (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández