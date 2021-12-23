With information from the official site of the Ministry of Economy and Planning

The province of Matanzas has five new private MIPYMES, prior approval of the Ministry of Economy and Planning, to attend this form of production or provision of services.

Four of them belong to Cárdenas: Cafeccino Matanzas, for the production of bakery products and sweets; Real Construcciones, for the maintenance of highways, streets, access roads and paths; Universus, design and construction, and Constructora ECC, the last two for construction services.

One more entity among those approved corresponds to the municipality of Matanzas: Lentevisión, intended for computer programming activities.

The Ministry of Economy and Planning has approved 1207 economic actors since the process began at the end of September this year, and it is estimated that 18,603 new jobs will be generated.

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández