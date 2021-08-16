martes , 17 agosto 2021
Which changes are taking place in the marketing of medicines in Matanzas?

Eliane Táboas Merino 16 agosto, 2021 English Deja tu comentario 3 Vistas

The absence of more than 100 types of medicines from the Basic Health Chart is maintained in the network of community pharmacies in Matanzas.

Dr. Avelino Pla García, Technical and Development Director of the Matanzas Pharmacies and Optics Company, comments that among those lacking are antipyretic analgesics, antibiotics, some antihypertensive and ant diabetic drugs.

The local production of drugs from natural and traditional medicine contributes to alleviating the deficit to some extent. Pla García adds that there are 8 lines divided into three categories: antipyretic anti-inflammatory, bronchodilator expectorants and sedative anxiolytics to send them to pharmacies and isolation centers.

Starting this second half of August, they will implement a new drug sales system in order to achieve greater equity. The Technical and Development Director of the Matanzas Pharmacies and Optics Company explains that clinic patients will have only one community or special area pharmacy where they will buy medications. ´´ This is to control the issuance of drugs, often excessive by the medical part and that we know where the person is going to have to go´´.

Given the recent entry into the country of a group of raw materials necessary for the manufacture of various drugs, a better production and distribution situation is expected in the country.

