We are happy here, the first children’s show of 2022 in Matanzas

The children’s happiness was extended to the public during the children’s show Here we are happy, which took place at the Sauto theater in the city of Matanzas.

The community projects Vida, Reparadores de sueños,Maravillas de la infancia, Corcel de esperanza and Por amor a mis raíces enlivened the first performance of the year at the Yumurino theatrical coliseum.

Dance, song, magic and theater were part of the day, accompanied by special performances by clowns that caused laughter from infants and adults.

Teachings about the value of friendship, peace and the inclusion of everyone in society were part of the show, directed by the teacher René Quirós.

The exhibition was a sample of the important work of community socio-cultural projects in defense of culture and national identity.

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández