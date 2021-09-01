miércoles , 1 septiembre 2021
Natalicio de Nuestro Comandante
Playa de Varadero

Varadero: nostalgia and hopes

Liannys Díaz Fundora 1 septiembre, 2021 English Deja tu comentario 2 Vistas

Comparte:

The Hicacos Peninsula, which in 2019 received more than one million visitors, today limits its tourist proposals due to the epidemiological situation of the country because of Covid-19.

Paso Malo channel. Varadero.

The measures implemented in the province of Matanzas to face the pandemic and mitigate the effects of the fourth outbreak of the disease, make Varadero show a different image than usual as a leisure and recreation destination.

Photo taken from the Bascular Bridge over the Paso Malo channel in Varadero, where a large number of fishermen from the area would come at any time of the day

 

During the summer, the spa became an ideal space for the enjoyment and recreation of national tourists.  Buses and trucks from different parts of the Cuban geography filled the streets in those days.

Streets in Varadero on a Saturday afternoon in August

Some gastronomic establishments offer take away food, while other emblematic shops remain closed.

Craft Market on 15th Street belonging to the Cuban Found of Cultural Assets

 

Gastronomic establishment in Varadero where they sell take away food

 

Contrary to what is established by the Temporary Work Group to Fight Covid-19 in Varadero, some people go to the beach

 

Varadero beach was ranked among the 25 best in the world this year according to the travel site Tripadvisor

 

The Boulevard of Varadero, recently built, constitutes a new attraction whose gastronomic and commercial potentialities have not been fully exploited due to Sars Cov-2.

Despite the limitations established for mobility, during the making of this photo-report, a group of visitors was on benches around the stalls where take away food is sold.

In its streets you can breathe a bit of nostalgia,you miss the hustle and bustle and laughter; but Varadero is undoubtedly waiting anxiously with new proposals to national and foreign tourists when hygienic sanitary conditions allow it.

Vistas: 3

Etiquetas

TV Yumurí en Youtube

Acerca Liannys Díaz Fundora

Te puede gustar

A center in Matanzas joins the manufacture of devices for the supply of medical oxygen

Given the deficit of medicinal oxygen in Cuba, due to the breakdown of the largest …

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *