Varadero: nostalgia and hopes

The Hicacos Peninsula, which in 2019 received more than one million visitors, today limits its tourist proposals due to the epidemiological situation of the country because of Covid-19.

The measures implemented in the province of Matanzas to face the pandemic and mitigate the effects of the fourth outbreak of the disease, make Varadero show a different image than usual as a leisure and recreation destination.

During the summer, the spa became an ideal space for the enjoyment and recreation of national tourists. Buses and trucks from different parts of the Cuban geography filled the streets in those days.

Some gastronomic establishments offer take away food, while other emblematic shops remain closed.

The Boulevard of Varadero, recently built, constitutes a new attraction whose gastronomic and commercial potentialities have not been fully exploited due to Sars Cov-2.

Despite the limitations established for mobility, during the making of this photo-report, a group of visitors was on benches around the stalls where take away food is sold.

In its streets you can breathe a bit of nostalgia,you miss the hustle and bustle and laughter; but Varadero is undoubtedly waiting anxiously with new proposals to national and foreign tourists when hygienic sanitary conditions allow it.