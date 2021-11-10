Varadero Boulevard is positioned as a leading non-hotel product in that destination

Varadero Boulevard constitutes one of the star products of the Palmares Extra-Hotel Company in the sun and beach destination par excellence in Cuba. Located between 62nd and 64th streets, it stands out as a different option to attract all kinds of customers interested in enjoying the safety and uniqueness of this destination.

The combination of gastronomic services, sale of tourist accommodation, air tickets, banking system, handicrafts and cultural activities lends itself to the enjoyment of family members, couples or groups of friends.

Shelvys Téllez Céspedes, commercial specialist in Varadero Boulevard, explains that in accordance with the improvement in the epidemiological situation, it was decided to start cultural activities from 10.00 to 22.00.

«We have conceived an extensive program where options for adults and children are collected. We even think about presenting small groups on the weekends. A space designed for the little ones known as the fountain of the water jets will be open soon, for healthy fun».

The winter season augurs a considerable growth in the arrival of customers to Varadero after the pause imposed by the pandemic, and hence the interest in offering a unique and authentically Cuban product.

The Boulevard contains a myriad of options for the most diverse tastes where outdoor spaces, terraces and public squares are combined with high-standard services in specialized restaurants.

«We have incorporated new gastronomic offers to the usual ones, so that visitors can enjoy a wide variety according to their culinary preferences».

Varadero renews its attractions in the extra-hotel network to weigh values related to security, history and culture among the reasons for travel that make the destination a unique and unrepeatable place in the Caribbean.

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández