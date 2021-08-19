Vandalism against CIMEX store in Agramonte is condemned

One person was arrested for throwing stones at a CIMEX store when there was no electricity service. The Ministry of the Interior continues the investigations to determine other presumed implicated in the vandalism.

Inhabitants of the Popular Council of Agramonte, in the municipality of Jaguey Grande, condemned the act of vandalism perpetrated on August 15 against a CIMEX store.

Stones were thrown at the commercial unit during the night while electricity was lacking in the town, due to the deficient generation capacity in the country, as well as the output of several thermal units from the national system.

The neighbors analyzed the fact and rejected the attitude of the criminals, who committed the crime when the territory faces a complex situation and high rates of transmission due to Covid-9.

The Ministry of the Interior arrested the main person in charge, a citizen residing in the AG-12 community. According to the report by journalist Yereisi Hernández González, the investigation continues due to the possible involvement of other people.

Iván Martínez Izquierdo, first secretary of the Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba in Jaguey Grande, asked to intensify surveillance and the workers ‘guard during the afternoon and night to avoid actions like these that affect citizen tranquility.

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández