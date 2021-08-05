Two Gold titles for Cuba in the fight with Mijaín and Orta. Leuris Pupo won the silver medal in pistol

Cuba vibrates with joy. Two of its fighters in the Greco-Roman modality, the four-time Olympic champion Mijaín López and Luis Orta were crowed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Orta surprised by beating the two-time world champion, Japanese Kenichiro Fumita. The Cuban was combative and defended his title with claws, as it is the first time he has reached an Olympic Games Final. In the end, he beat Kenichiro Fumita 5-1. It was enough to show that today he is the best in the world in that category.

For his part, the standard bearer of Cuba to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Mijaín López (130 kg), shone and was impenetrable and as in his first games, by not allowing a point to Iakobi kajaia of Georgia. Mijaín is now a four-time Olympic champion and clearly showed the quality and power of his fight.

On the other hand, Cuban gunman Leuris Pupo Requejo won the silver medal in the 25-meters rapid-fire pistol final, only surpassed by Frenchman Jean Quiquampoix.